A new report claims that comedian Aziz Ansari's romance with girlfriend Serena Skov Campbell is far more serious than many realized.

Page Six reports that the comedian wants to marry the Danish physics doctoral student and even took her to India to meet his grandmother, who has Alzheimer's disease. The New York Post's gossip column points out that Serena, who's a researcher at King's College in London, posted photos from a trip to India on Instagram in December.

Aziz shared the news while performing at Radio City Music Hall earlier in June, Page Six reports. "Aziz admitted he couldn't believe that he was at Radio City -- and said he really believed at one point that his career was over. He said his whole outlook on life had changed," an audience member told Page Six.

Aziz famously faced criticism and stepped back from comedy for several months after an anonymous photographer accused the "Master of None" creator and star of inappropriate sexual behavior during a date in a January 2018 babe.net story. He said he believed their interactions were consensual.

South Carolina-born Aziz, who's of Indian heritage, also shared a story during his comedy set about the racism he and Serena -- who was publicly identified as his girlfriend after she joined the "Parks and Recreation" alum at the U.S. Open tennis championships last summer -- have faced.

"He said he and Serena were walking in the West Village when a guy told her, 'You must get a lot of free taxi rides,'" the audience member shared. "Serena said, 'I pay half my share!'" But Aziz told her, 'You missed the point, he was being racist!' and she joked, 'Well then, he should have said, 'I bet you get a lot of free medical checkups!'" Aziz thought it was sweet that she tried to defend them."

It's unknown how Aziz and Serena met or when, exactly, they started dating, but they've been linked since June 2018.