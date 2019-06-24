Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, aren't bedfellows right now after having a major blowup.

While discussing their fight on her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," the country singer said she and Mike just moved into a new house in Nashville. On the second night, they got into a major fight and decided to sleep in separate beds.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"It's been a long time since it got like that, you know? And that was really hard," Mike says. "Both of us were heartbroken this morning over it and I do wanna say, I commend you and appreciate you and your ability to meet me in a good place when I got home today."

In the past, he acknowledged, "that wouldn't always happen."

"I agree, it was just so sad, but Nashville just holds a lot of energy, so we're trying to bring a new energy," Jana added. "It's just very hard because, like my therapist said, it's very...grieving isn't a straight line, it's kind of like a corkscrew."

She added, "It's hard, especially coming back to the place of the explosion."

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

In referring to their newest fight, Mike said he needs to do a better job of listening when it comes to arguments.

"My defense is to attack back, that is just how I've been my whole life," he said. "When I feel attacked, I attack back and I attack harder."

Jana and Mike's relationship has been under a microscope due to his history of infidelity. In 2016, Jana and the former NFL player split after she found out he cheated on her. He eventually sought treatment for a "sex addiction" and the couple reconciled. In March, Jana said Mike had "relapses" but said there was "no sex outside the marriage." She also caused quite a stir earlier this year when she said she would never hire a "hot" nanny.