Jana Kramer is trying to clarify the comments she made last week on her podcast about her refusal to hire a "hot" nanny to help care for her kids Jolie, 3, and Jace, 4 months.

"There has been some backlash about my nanny comments so I want to come here to discuss," the singer wrote on Instagram on Monday. "First of all, a few of the things I said were taken severely out of context. Like the fact that people think I meant the nanny deserved it cause she is hot. I did NOT say that NOR would I ever say that or think that."

"No one ever deserves to be sexually assaulted in the workplace based on what they wear or how they look. Period," the singer continued. "Me and the Whine Down crew were talking about not bringing in temptation. Now me saying that is also wrong and offending some. On my podcast I like to stir things up, start conversations BUT never to offend others. So for the nannies I have offended I'm sorry."

Jana said all her previous nannies have been "beautiful."

"At the end of the day people will cheat no matter what and it doesn't matter what someone looks like. Truth is it's about BOUNDARIES and this week on the podcast we talk about that," she said. "It's not about how hot the nanny is, or how big of boobs ur nanny has or what she is wearing... it's about BOUNDARIES and TRUST.. It truly is about having healthy boundaries with your spouse."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Last week, some were critical of Jana after detailing her search for a new nanny.

"I just don't understand some of these girls that post pictures on Care.com, because I'm like, don't you know the female is hiring?" Jana said her Whine Down podcast last week. "The wives are hiring, I don't see a guy going on Care.com and going through the nannies. Maybe they do, and that's awesome, but I personally am doing it."

She added, "Not that I don't trust my husband, not that I don't trust, you know, whatever...I just think it's not smart," Jana continued. "I mean, you look at some of these nannies, and I'm like, 'Well, you kinda asked for it, she's kinda hot.' You know what I mean? You're in close quarters…You're playing with fire."

Jana's comments were likely dissected more than usual considering her husband's history of infidelity. In 2016, Jana and former NFL player Mike Caussin split after she found out he cheated on her. He eventually sought treatment for a "sex addiction" and the couple reconciled. Last month, Jana said Mike had "relapses" but said there was "no sex outside the marriage."