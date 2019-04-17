The last year has been major for Christina Anstead.

The "Flip or Flop" star -- who still hosts that hit show with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa -- married British TV host Ant Anstead in December 2018 and got pregnant with her third child, a son due in September. She's also tirelessly been working on a new solo show for HGTV.

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Now that design and renovation series, "Christina On the Coast," finally has a premiere date -- and Christina just shared the happy news with fans, along with some photos of her own new home, including the huge bedroom she and Ant share.

"I'm so excited to officially announce my new show, Christina On The Coast, airs May 23 at 9 pm on @hgtv ✨," she captioned an Instagram slideshow revealing the master bedroom and open-plan kitchen, living and dining rooms of her Southern California home. "Filming this show was the most amazing experience and I can't wait for you to watch each of the incredible transformations! These photos are pictures of our home in Newport Beach. We went with what I like to call a California Contemporary Boho Vibe. Love the way it all came together!"

Ever the supportive husband, Ant -- a cop-turned-car restoration expert who hosts "Wheeler Dealers" -- took to Instagram as well to gush about his new bride and all her hard work as well as his favorite room in their house.

"I'm so excited that my amazingly talented wife @christinaanstead has an all new show #ChristinaOnTheCoast and it premieres on May 23 at 9 pm on @hgtv ✨," he reiterated. "Watching her on this project over the past year has been incredible! she is an over talented force of nature! I'm so proud of her ❤️❤️🔥🔥 Ps. This is our master bedroom at home! A place we both call our 'sanctuary' she has made this space PERFECT I rush home just to be there 🤗."

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

Commenters asked both Christina and Ant where the black-railed staircase along the back wall of their room leads. The answer has us craving a sneak peek at that part of their home too! "To a cool hippie yoga room 🧘‍♀️ 🙏🏻 😍 x," Ant explained.

According to HGTV, "Christina on the Coast will highlight Christina's booming design business, as well as her personal relationships with friends, family, and especially her new man, Ant!"

@ant_anstead / Instagram

In the premiere episode, Christina takes on "an extensive home renovation for her childhood friend, Cassie. Besides modernizing Cassie's kitchen and living area, Christina also surprises her with a great outdoor entertaining space," HGTV explains.

Viewers will see many more home design makeovers as well as Christina and Ant's own journey as they go house-hunting for their new place, which they share with her two young kids with Tarek and Ant's two kids from his first marriage, who often visit from their native England. The show will also chronicle the Ansteads' backyard makeover, including a new pool installation.