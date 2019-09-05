Ariana Grande's brother is doing an about-face after seemingly confirming speculation that the singer is dating Social House singer Mikey Foster.

Last month, reports surfaced that the "7 Rings" singer was dating Mikey, although both remained mum. On Wednesday, Frankie Grande appeared to confirm that his sister was off the market, stating he and his boyfriend, Hale Leon, went on a "double date" with Ariana and Mikey.

Now though, he says his sister is "single."

"My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single," he tweeted on Thursday before deleting it. TMZ, who snagged screen grabs of the tweet, said Frankie also mentioned that his "double date" comment just meant Ariana and Mikey went out for dinner with he and Hale.

Still, it seems that Mikey has already won over Frankie.

"I love Mikey. I think he's a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring," Frankie told Us Weekly. "He's a great guy."

Ariana and Mikey collaborated on her song "Boyfriend" over a month ago, and the rumored couple shares a steamy make-out session in the music video.

The duo has been "seeing each other for a while," Page Six said at the time. The Blast said last month that Ariana and Mikey don't have "boyfriend/girlfriend" status, but said their friendship has "taken a passionate new turn in the recent months."