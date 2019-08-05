Is Ariana Grande off the market?

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Several media outlets are reporting that the singer is dating Mikey Foster of the music group Social House.

The duo has been "seeing each other for a while," Page Six said, adding that fans began suspecting that Ariana and Mikey were dating after the music video for "Boyfriend" was released last week. In the video, Ariana and Mikey have a steamy make-out session.

Ariana and Social House also previously collaborated on "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings."

The Blast reported that Ariana and Mikey don't have "boyfriend/girlfriend" status, but said their friendship has "taken a passionate new turn in the recent months."

People magazine implied the duo was dating, as well, pointing to a sweet tribute Mikey posted of Ariana in June on her birthday.

"Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday 💙," he captioned a baby photo of Ariana.

She replied, "love u sooooooo much"

Over the last several days, Mikey has posted several images with Ariana from their new music video.

The rumored romance is Ariana's first since splitting with fiance Pete Davidson last fall.