Susan Kelech, who plays Beth Pearson on the hit television show "This Is Us," is officially off the market.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for NAACP

The 37-year-old actress announced her engagement to Jaime Lincoln Smith on Saturday, September 7 in a sweet Instagram post.

"Forever Ever…" she started the post, which featured images of herself wearing a stunning round sapphire engagement ring adorned with delicate diamonds.

"'Theyll say its love And they'll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation,'" she continued, quoting herself.

Susan's onscreen sister-in-law, Mandy Moore, was one of the first to comment on her happy news.

"So happy for you guys, Su!!!!!" she wrote, along with a bunch of heart emojis. Other costars to comment included Chrishell Hartley and Melanie Liburd, who plays her cousin on the show.

Smith, who describes himself as a "Thespian/Activist," is known for his roles in "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Law & Order." It's unclear how long they have been dating, but were photographed together in April on the red carpet of the Tribeca Film Festival screening of "The Apollo."