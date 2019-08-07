Gwyneth Paltrow 'pushed' Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson to reconcile, plus more news

Chris Martin's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, 'pushed' him to reconcile with Dakota Johnson: Report

On-again couple Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have an unlikely friend to thank, at least in part, for their reconciliation. According to an Us Weekly source, the pair's brief June split could have become a permanent one had Chris' ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, not helped them see why their relationship was worth fighting for. "Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it," the insider said. Gwyneth -- who just announced she's (finally) moving in with her husband of nearly one year, Brad Falchuk --has reportedly spent time getting to know Dakota and was spotted "bonding" with her at a party this past spring. "Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy," a source told Us at the time. "She only wants the best for him." Chris, 42, and Dakota, 29, reportedly became an item back in December 2017. Since then, they've kept their romance under wraps as much as possible.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019