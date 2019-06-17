Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin: What went wrong? Plus, more news

Dakota Johnson returns to work amid rumors she and Chris Martin had different plans for the future

Amid reports Dakota Johnson and Coldplay's Chris Martin have called it quits after more than a year and a half of dating, the "Fifty Shades" star got back to work over the weekend on her upcoming film, "Covers." Directed by Nisha Garata and co-starring Tracee Ellis Ross, the film is described on imdb as "a love story set in the Los Angeles music industry." If the real-life parallel bothered Dakota at all, she didn't let it show when she was spotted on set in a baggy denim onesie and a pair of Chucks. According to The Sun (via the Daily Mail), Dakota and Chris' split was a "surprise to everyone" they know. "They were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways," the insider told the British tab. Though neither star has addressed the split, rumors suggest they didn't see eye to eye when it came to children. A source told the Sunday Express Chris "made it clear that he wants more kids as soon as possible, but Dakota's career has really taken off and that's the last thing she wanted to think about right away," adding that they realized last month it made more sense to break up.

