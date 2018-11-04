It's been a rough few months for Hayden Panettiere.

Over the summer, she split from her fiancé of five years and partner of nine, boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares daughter, Kaya, 3.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The news emerged after Hayden, 29, was spotted in Los Angeles with a new man, aspiring actor Brian Hickerson. Days later, the "Nashville" actress' mother, Lesley Vogel, expressed concern about the new romance. "You just never know what people want. You don't know if you can trust anyone," Lesley told Radar Online. "I don't trust his intentions. People can use her."

Reports soon emerged alleging that Hayden had been partying too hard since getting together with Brian. "Her family and friends are worried about her. Hayden's been drinking too much and acting out," a source close to the actress told Life & Style magazine in October, noting that Hayden's daughter has been living with her ex in Ukraine. "Wladimir was a calming influence on her. Now that he's not in the picture, she seems to be losing control."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

On Nov. 4, TMZ reported that more drama went down in late October. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Hayden appeared drunk and frantic when she opened the door to officers from Greenville City, South Carolina -- where Brian is from -- when they responded to an assault and battery call concerning Brian and his father, David Hickerson.

"According to the docs, the responding officer saw what appeared to be Brian chasing his father through the house with a Gatorade bottle in his hand. The officer says Hayden rushed to open the door for him in a panic, and he immediately put Brian in cuffs to figure out what was happening," TMZ wrote.

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

"The officer says Brian was uncooperative, refusing to give any personal info because of the potential negative impact the incident could have on Hayden," the site continued.

TMZ reports that Hayden told cops she and her boyfriend's dad -- whose face was bruised and bleeding (he told cops it was the result of a fall) -- had been drinking before the alleged fight, though Hayden denied being drunk, according to TMZ's sources.

On Oct. 24, E! News published photos of Hayden and Brian in Florida, where they visited members of her family.

SplashNews.com

In August, a source told E! of Brian, "He is from South Carolina and moved to Los Angeles to do real estate and acting. He just started getting into the acting business and is going on castings trying to break in the industry."

E!'s source added that Brian and Hayden met through mutual friends and "hit if off" quickly. "Brian has been her sounding board since Hayden split from Wladimir and has really been there for her."