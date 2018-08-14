Following her split with her longtime fiance, Hayden Panettiere has rebounded with a new man. Hayden's mom, though, isn't exactly on board with the new romance.

"You just never know what people want. You don't know if you can trust anyone," the actress' mom, Lesley Vogel, told Radar Online. "I don't trust his intentions. People can use her."

In early August, reports indicated that the "Nashville" star split from her fiance of five years, boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Around that same time, she was pictured holding hands with her new boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

"I wouldn't call him her boyfriend," Lesley said. "He is a friend. Only time will tell if he's an honest person or not."

According to E! News, Hayden and Brian, both 28, met through mutual friends and "hit if off" quickly.

"He is from South Carolina and moved to Los Angeles to do real estate and acting," a source told E! "He just started getting into the acting business and is going on castings trying to break in the industry."

"Brian has been her sounding board since Hayden split from Wladimir and has really been there for her," the source continued. "They have been seeing each other for the past month and are hooking up."