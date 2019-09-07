Taylor Swift's former flame, British actor Tom Hiddleston, has reportedly found love with someone new.

Broadway World/Shutterstock

According to a new report, the Marvel star has been in a relationship with his West End "Betrayal" costar Zawe Ashton for six months. Last month, the lip-locking costars were spotted on a date in New York City, followed by a date at the US Open last weekend.

"Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way. They've actually been together for more than six months," a source dished to The Sun. "But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps."

Apparently the two even spent Easter together, "renovating his house in England."

"They now spend most weekends together and going for long walks with his dog. He thinks this could be the love of his life — he's ready to settle down."

After his brief 2016 romance with the "Lover" singer, Tom retreated from the public eye.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"Yes, I'm protective about my internal world now in probably a different way," he recently told The New York Times. "That's because I didn't realize it needed protecting before."