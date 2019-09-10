They do… again! "Bachelor" couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tied the knot earlier this year in Hawaii, but they decided to do a wedding all over again over the weekend — this time in Vegas!

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the decision to remarry and renew their vows was spontaneous, as Arie was already in Las Vegas for an event.

The location? The Little White Wedding Chapel, the same place where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched in May (It's also where Britney Spears married childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.)

On Tuesday, Lauren posted several photos from the renewal ceremony, which was attended by their baby, Alessi, and singer Montell Jordan, who actually officiated the wedding.

Arie, she wrote, is "so nice I married him twice!"

"We always joked about ditching our plans for the first wedding and eloping in Vegas so we thought, what the heck, why not have both?," she captioned the images showing them fittingly in a pink Cadillac. "Best decision we ever made as this day will be a hilarious memory we will cherish forever."

Arie sweetly commented, "I'll love you for two lifetimes."

The couple plans to share a video of the ceremony on YouTube.

Splash News

TMZ noted that the couple, who got engaged during the "After the Final Rose" episode at the end of season 22 of "The Bachelor," was overly anxious when they married in Hawaii on Jan. 12, 2019, so they wanted a wedding memory that was fun and stress-free.

On Tuesday, Arie, too, shared images from their impromptu wedding.

"We got married on Saturday (again) in the back of a pink caddy in Vegas," he wrote. "Our new friend and legend [Montell Jordan] officiated (Elvis sat this one out.)"