Keith Richards' daughter Alexandra Richards tied the knot over the weekend, and her dad threw quite the bash.

Page Six reported that the rocker's model daughter said "I do" to longtime boyfriend Jacques Naude over the weekend at the ritzy Lachat Town Farm in Weston, Connecticut.

Rob Kim / Getty Images for DuJour

Alexandra confirmed the news on Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo of what was presumably her wedding dress and shoes.

"#AboutLastNight. Over the moon to announce I'm a Mrs today! #Sundaylove," she captioned the shot.

Not only did Keith attend the ceremony, but his Rolling Stones bandmates Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts were on hand, as well. Mick Jagger didn't attend, Page Six said.

"Guests walked or took golf carts from Keith's home where the wedding party kicked things off with loud music," a source told Page Six. A local blog said guests dined on lamb, and the evening was full of speeches and celebratory toasts.

Alexandra, 33, is Keith's youngest daughter.

FilmMagic

"The most fantastic night!," Keith's wife, supermodel Patti Hansen, commented on Alexandra's Instagram photo. "God bless you Mrs Naude."

Prior to the nuptials, Alexandra posted a photo while getting ready for the big day. The accompanying music was that of the Dixie Chicks singing "Going To The Chapel Of Love."

Alexandra and Jacques, a filmmaker and visual artist, have been together for two years.

After the couple got engaged last December, Patti gushed.

"She said yes!," Patti wrote. "Mom and dad love Jacques and we could not be happier for our Alexandra."

The wedding venue was not far from where the bride grew up.

"I loved growing up there. A lot of people think I was raised in LA, but I'm like, 'Noooo. I'm a Northeastern kinda chick,'" she once told Page Six. "We had this little house in the woods, and we were so disconnected from the hustle and bustle. Although I didn't know what that meant until we were obviously a lot older. Now I'm running home every weekend to my parents, like, 'We'll cook for you!' It's cozy. I'm a family girl."