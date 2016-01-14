After a difficult battle with cancer, René Angélil has passed away.

Celine Dion's husband died in Las Vegas on Jan. 14, his rep confirmed in a statement to People magazine.

"René Angelil, 73, passed away this morning at his home in Las Vegas after a long and courageous battle against cancer. The family requests that their privacy be respected at the moment; more details will be provided at a later time," the statement read.

At 73, René fought three different bouts of cancer, his most recent being throat cancer. Celine was open about his fight against the disease, venting her frustrations on an interview with USA Today in August.

"We have asked [doctors] many times, how long does he have, three weeks, three months? René wants to know. But they say they don't know," she explained. The superstar also voiced her undying support for her husband, explaining, "I'll say, 'You're scared? I understand. Talk to me about it'… And René says to me, 'I want to die in your arms.' Okay, fine, I'll be there, you'll die in my arms."

Celine and René celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Dec. 17, although the couple had a long courtship before their wedding. The two met when Celine was only 12 years old, and he helped guide her career as her manager and mentor.

The couple have three children together, 14-year-old René-Charles, and 5-year-old twin boys, Nelson and Eddy. René also has three adult children from a prior relationship.

Back in August, Celine expressed her desire to stay strong even during the final moments, stating, "You can have your shaking knees at the end, but when someone you love falls and needs help, it's not time to cry. Afterwards, sure. But not yet."