Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are official … Instagram official, that is.

On Wednesday, the rapper confirmed the rumors that the two were dating, posting an image of himself and "The Real" co-host, his arm wrapped around her while dubbing her his "Women Crush Wednesday" in a hashtag.

"She love when I talk dat fly $--t...#WCW," he captioned the sweet snapshot in which they both stare directly into the camera.

Shortly after, the talk show host posted a photo with her beau, too.

"$--t...hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning," she captioned a loved up beachside pic with Jeezy.

Romance rumors about Jeannie and Jeezy started flying last week after the two attended his inaugural SnoBall Gala together.

"The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night," his rep told People magazine.

Stewart Cook / REX / Shutterstock / Paras Griffin / Getty Images / .

The duo was actually first linked in January after Kardashian family BFF Malika Haqq posted a photo of Jeezy and Jeannie hanging out with other couples.

"Jeezy and I hang out," she said at the time when confronted with the picture. "He's very special to me, so we don't really have a label to define what it is we're doing. We're just having a good time together."

She added, "Real fam you know I always keep it a little too real at this table. I promise you that when there is that one special boo, you will be the first to know from me."