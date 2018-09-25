Brooklyn Beckham may be rekindling the flame with an ex girlfriend.

The 19-year-old was spotted over the weekend cuddling up with Lexy Panterra, 29, at Hyde Nightclub in Los Angeles, Page Six reports.

Zach Hilty / BFA / REX / Shutterstock / Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"They were dancing and hugging throughout the night, and Brooklyn couldn't keep his hands off of her," the spy said.

The duo was later spotted holding hands at the Roxy.

The couple dated earlier this year, and they often documented each other on their social media pages. Reports in early August indicated that the two split after two months of dating. At the time, Brooklyn was said to be heartbroken by the split.

"Brooklyn was devastated when Lexy didn't want to be with him anymore," a source told Page Six. "He was blowing up her phone nonstop trying to win her back."

When they split, distance was to blame, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Lexy recently broke up with Brooklyn and the long distance was definitely a factor," a source told the outlet.

David and Victoria Beckham's son has previously dated Chloe Grace Moretz off and on, and he was linked to photographer Lexi Wood.