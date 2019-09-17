Former blink-182 singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge is seeking to end his 18-year marriage to Jennifer DeLonge (née Jenkins), whom he's known since they were in high school.

KMazur / WireImage

Tom, who left blink-182 in 2015 and is currently touring with one of his other groups, Angels & Airwaves, filed for divorce in San Diego County Superior Court on Sept. 3, TMZ reports.

According to Tom's divorce filing, he and the furniture and interior designer separated a while ago -- back on Dec. 29, 2017.

The former couple, who rarely hit the red carpet together (the photo at the top is from the Teen Choice Awards back in 2004!) in favor of a more private life, are seen here in a 2017 Instagram selfie taken just a few months before they quietly split.

Tom cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the marriage breakdown and is asking a judge for joint legal and physical custody of their two kids, Ava Elizabeth, 17, and Jonas Rocket, 13.

TMZ also reports that the filing indicates that Tom, who's an executive producer on "Unidentified," a History channel docuseries, has asked the court to figure out spousal support at a later date.

Tom's romance with Jennifer inspired some of blink-182's best-known songs, including "All the Small Things" and "First Date."