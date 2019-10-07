Surprise! Longtime couple Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan quietly tied the knot over the weekend.

The actress confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday morning, posting a photo with her new husband.

"This past weekend was the best of my entire life," she captioned the snap showing her in a wedding dress. "There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real."

The couple shares two children, son Gus, 9, and daughter George, 19 months, and have been together for a decade.

"We've built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I've been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything," she wrote.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

For the couple, the fact that they're married doesn't seem to change much.

"From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad," she said. "Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss."

She added, "I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I'm Mrs. Morgan."

The actress also changed her Instagram name to "Hilarie Burton Morgan."

The "Walking Dead" star also posted a post-wedding picture to his Instagram on Monday morning.

"I'd say words... but there aren't any. Mrs Morgan.... I love you," he wrote. "Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. Xojd."