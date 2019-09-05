Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter are living together, plus more celeb love life news for early September 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early September 2019, starting with our new favorite couple... People magazine reported on Sept. 2 that, according to a source, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, who were first linked in early August, "live together" now and "are very happy." The source went on to say that the singer-actress is "doing great" and "moving on" -- purportedly from her breakup with husband Liam Hemsworth. "She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn," added the insider. Two days later, Us Weekly reported that, according to a source, Miley has "really fallen" for Kaitlynn, "and the feeling is mutual." Said the source, "Miley feels she can totally be herself with Kaitlynn, and is really comfortable around her." The insider went on to say that the two women "are on the same page … which is why they work so well together." The "Wrecking Ball" chart-topper reportedly adores the reality star's "free-spirited, nonjudgmental, fun personality" and the fact that they can do anything together. They're "just as happy doing low-key things together, like staying [in] and watching a movie" as going out and partying, said the source. During an interview with Cosmopolitan that hit the Internet on Aug. 29, Whitney Port echoed the "Miley and Kaitlyn are great" line, saying that her "The Hills: New Beginnings" co-star is in "a really good place" following her recent split from Brody Jenner. "I haven't needed to support her. She doesn't need my support," Whitney said of her pal. The Us Weekly source also noted that Brody is "happy that Kaitlynn's moved on and found love." Meanwhile, there have been some rumblings about the suspicious timeline of Kaitlynn and Miley's romance...

