Gwen Stefani can't wait to work with 'best friend' Blake Shelton again on 'The Voice,' plus more news

Gwen Stefani gushes about working with Blake Shelton again on 'The Voice'

As "The Voice" gets ready to welcome Gwen Stefani back to the show following Adam Levine's departure, Gwen is already buzzing with energy about the opportunity to work with her beau again. "I haven't talked about it yet because it was such a shock, and I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun," she said on "The Talk" this week (via Us Weekly). "And Adam's the first person [who reached out] to me when they were trying to pitch me the show, and he texted me out of nowhere, and I don't really know him. 'You got to do it.' It's a great show. It's so fun. To think that he's not going to be there, it's bittersweet, and being between him and Blake and the amount of laughter, I mean, I would have to stop and massage my face because it would hurt. ... Blake's my best friend. So I get to hang out with him at work!" Gwen's not the only one who loves hanging out with Blake. Since the two started dating in 2015, the country singer's become "extremely close" with Gwen's sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, who spend lots of time on Blake's ranch, a source tells Us. "Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They're always playing basketball or running around. They love it there because it's just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking," a second insider says, adding that Blake loves the fact that Gwen "is a total homebody" who doesn't need "the Hollywood scene" to be a big part of her life. "Take away her celebrity status," the source says, "and she shares the same traditional Midwestern values as Blake."

