Catt Sadler made headlines in December 2017 when she quit her job at the E! network, where she'd worked for 12 years, after learning her male E! News counterpart, Jason Kennedy, was making double her salary.

Now, a year and a half later, she's speaking out about how she's doing both financially and emotionally after making the huge decision to leave and call out the network for what's been characterized as a gender-based pay disparity.

In a new interview with Page Six, Catt -- who's been freelancing, doing public speaking, taking on hosting gigs (such as the official red carpet livestream at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party) and working on her own projects (such developing a TV show for TNT and preparing to launch the podcast "Naked With Catt Sadler" on June 6) -- told Page Six she doesn't regret her choice.

"I took a leap of faith truly based on the principle of right from wrong and, of course, having to know -- and by the way, it took a lot of soul searching -- my worth," she said. "I had to bet on myself. Can I go out and do other work and build and create .... and continue to pay my bills and make what I should be making?"

The answer is yes. The mom of two told the New York Post's gossip column that she thinks she can reach the financial figure she believes she's worth.

"Unequivocally, yes. Like, yes. And I feel that that's almost been a reward in and of itself. Because we could be having a conversation a year and a half [after I left E!] and I'd had to move and I couldn't pay my car payment," she said. "It could have gone the other direction, and let's just say it hasn't at all. I'm comfortable and I'm grateful, and I'm right on track financially with where I should be."

Back in January 2018, Frances Berwick, an NBC executive who oversees E!, defended the network's salary decisions. She acknowledged the wage gap between what Catt and Jason were earning but said it was appropriate given their jobs.

In speaking to TV critics, TMZ reported at the time, Frances explained, "There is a lot of misinformation out there. Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy had different roles and therefore different salaries. Catt was focused on daytime. Jason Kennedy is on prime, evening news, plus red carpet."

"Our employees' salaries are based on their roles and their expertise, regardless of gender," Frances added. "So we wish Catt well, but I hope that sets the record straight on that."