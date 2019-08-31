It's almost time for Hailey Baldwin to say her second set of "I do's" to her husband of almost one year, Justin Bieber. So many people are wondering why the couple is opting to have a huge wedding so long after their surprising September 2018 courthouse elopement. According to Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, it all has to do with god.

Rex USA

"I just think that as Christians and as believers they understand that if you don't have the God's spirit working in your marriage it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness," he told TMZ.

"Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment, one onto another."

He also dished that their upcoming September celebration in South Carolina is going to be a "very fun wedding."

"They're going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them this time," he added.

Hailey and Justin are members of Hillsong church, where they attend services all over the country.

Like any father, Baldwin is excited to do his part at the big wedding.

"My only job is just walking my princess down the aisle," he said.

One thing the couple hasn't nailed down, according to the 52-year-old, is a venue. He claims they are looking at several locations and trying to "figure out which one is going to be the most fun for them and memorable."

Despite Bieber's rough year, which he recently shared about on social media, he has a fan in his father-in-law, who gushed that the star has "grown leaps and bounds in the past year as far as taking time to himself and making sure he's spending time with his wife and they're having fun."

"Many don't know that he's quite a family man, he loves family and kids and things like that," he added.