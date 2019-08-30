Justin Bieber posts about his 'hard season' after emotional church performance, plus more news

Justin Bieber gets emotional at church, posts about his 'hard season'

In March, Justin Bieber announced he was stepping away from music to focus on his mental and emotional health — and it sounds like he's not done with that work just yet. The singer shared a long Instagram post this week after he stepped onstage for the first time at Churchome in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Aug. 28 and performed the gospel song, "Never Would Have Made It" with the band. People reports he was so emotional, he cried before the performance. He seemed to be experiencing similarly intense feelings the next day when she shared the experience on Instagram. "Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard seaon," he wrote in his post, implying the performance was part of his healing process. "Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started." He also gave a shout-out to Hailey Bieber, thanking her for "being such a huge support in my life through this season." Justin continued: ".. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that… whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together." Hailey replied to her husband, writing. "So proud of who u are," in the comments. The couple are reportedly planning a religious wedding before their friends and family in South Carolina at the end of September.

RELATED: Celebrity weddings of 2019