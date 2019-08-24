When empty nest syndrome kicks in, it's good to know The Happiest Place on Earth's got your back.

Angelina Jolie took full advantage of that fact on Friday, Aug. 23, when she got back to Los Angeles after dropping off her eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt at college in South Korea last week.

Photos posted by the Twitter account @DisneyParkCeleb show Angelina checking out the sights with her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, and her 11-year-old her twins, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. All three children have celebrated birthdays at the park with their mom in recent years.

According to The Blast, the group spent much of their visit at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge exhibit.

Maddox, meanwhile, is reportedly planning to study biotech engineering at Yonsei University and will be living in the dorms. At one point when Angelina was getting him settled on campus, the pair found themselves surrounded by some of the actress' fans, some of whom later posted video that showed her being sweet and affable as she chatted with them about a previous visit to Seoul with Maddox.

Asked how long she'd be in South Korea, she got emotional and said she was leaving that day -- and "trying not to cry."

Back in Los Angeles over the weekend, Angelina made a brief appearance at Disney's D23 Expo, where she shared a little more about sending Maddox off to school.

"It's hard but actually really exciting!" she told Us Weekly. "He's ready and he's so smart. And I'm so proud of him. And I'm excited. I'm excited about his choices."

Angelina and Maddox went on a brief college tour in the country back in November. People reported at the time that he was interested in learning more about the country. When he was accepted to Yonsei, he opted to for that school despite having gotten in to others, a source told the magazine, adding that he's been taking Korean language lessons "multiple times a week to prepare."

Things have reportedly remained tense between Maddox and his dad, Brad Pitt, whom he had an altercation with on a flight shortly before Angelina filed for divorce in 2016. It's unclear whether or when Brad may visit Maddox in school.