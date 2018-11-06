Angelina Jolie takes Maddox Jolie-Pitt on a college tour as custody battle heads to trial, plus more news

Angelina Jolie takes Maddox Jolie-Pitt on a university tour in South Korea

When you're interested in pursuing international studies, it's helpful to have a mom like Angelina Jolie at your side. The actress, director and Special Envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency recently made an official visit to South Korea, where she met with the country's Justice Minister to discuss the crisis in Yemen and thank South Korea for taking in so many Yemeni refugees. That wasn't Angelina's only mission, though. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the eldest son of Angelina and her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, joined his mom so he could check out some universities in Seoul. According to People, Maddox, 17, has studied the Korean language and is considering going to school in South Korea so he can learn more about the country. Angelina also brought her 14-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt along for the trip, which may have been a nice break for the mother of six. Back at home, she's preparing to take her custody battle with Brad to court. A judge recently ruled the former couple's trial will begin Dec. 4.

