Ariana Grande is 'doing well' after Pete Davidson split, plus more news

How Ariana Grande is faring after splitting from Pete Davidson

Sounds like Ariana Grande is bouncing back from her split from Pete Davidson by diving into work. "Ariana is doing well," her brother, Frankie Grande, told ET this week. After dishing on the recent "game night" he and his sis enjoyed with their mom and grandmother, he added that Ariana is "working really hard, getting prepped for tour … and another album." wondsinger, who called off her engagement to the "SNL" star beau while still reeling from the death of her ex, Mac Miller, kept Pete out of the mix in her first performance since their split, covering up the tattoo of his name she has on her left ring finger with a bandage during NBC's "A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway" special, which aired on Monday, Oct. 29. Pete's already had his body art homage to Ariana covered up with a big, black heart.

