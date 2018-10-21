Nobody does birthdays quite like Kanye West.

The rapper and fashion designer, who's been in Uganda recording new music, kicked off wife Kim Kardashian West's 38th birthday weekend on Oct. 20 with an incredible surprise.

LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Kim awoke in their Hidden Hills, California, home to decadent dark-red, maroon and purple floral displays hanging everywhere and a musician playing classic loves songs for her on a baby grand piano.

"This is what I wake up to, guys," Kim said on her Instagram Story, on which she posted several videos of the incredible floral arrangements. She also wrote alongside one of the clips, some of which showed the unique, feathery floral displays up close, "Kanye's the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday! Love you so much babe."

@kimkardashian / Instagram

Kanye himself tweeted the birthday girl a special message along with a clip of the surprise. "You're stunning," he told Kim. "I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family."

Friends and family also gifted Kim with beautiful blooms on her birthday weekend. On the evening on Oct. 20, she took to her Instagram Story to also post a photo of a row of floral arrangement featuring gorgeous white, blush and pale pink roses lined up on her kitchen counter. "Thank you to everyone for the birthday flowers!" Kim wrote atop the pic. "I love you all so very much!"

@kimkardashian / Instagram

This recent b-day is far from the first time Kanye has surprised Kim with an over-the-top floral display. Less than two weeks ago on Oct. 7 -- one day after he deleted his social media accounts following a week of criticism for his latest round of controversial remarks -- Kanye filled a few rooms in their home with gorgeous long-stemmed blush-pink roses arranged in modern stacked gray cubes. An accompanying note to Kim said "My heart," with a red heart in place of the word. "I woke up to all of these beautiful flowers on a Sunday," Kim said in the background of an Instagram Story video showing off her present.

On Mother's Day 2016, Kim and daughter North West woke up to violinists and cellists performing in their living room.

In May 2014, he surprised Kim not with a bouquet of Mother's Day flowers like most husbands, but with a giant square of them. "I woke up to a wall of roses, hydrangeas and peonies!!! I have the best fiancé in the world! I love you so much baby!!!! #HappyMothersDay," Kim captioned a photo of her wall of blooms.

For Valentine's Day 2017, Kanye surprised Kim with a wall of white flowers inside their house.

In 2015, Kanye filled Kim's hotel suite with an obscene number of white roses for Mother's Day.

"I got to my room in Brazil and my amazing thoughtful husband had the sweetest note with a couple thousand roses covering my entire suite for Mothers Day! I'm so sad I'm so far away on this day but happy we celebrated yesterday! I love you baby & North soooo much!!!" she captioned a photo of the blooms.