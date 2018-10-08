Was it a thoughtful gift or a beautiful apology? We might never know.

On Oct. 7 -- one day after he deleted his social media accounts following a week of criticism for his latest round of controversial remarks -- Kanye West surprised wife Kim Kardashian West by filling their home with gorgeous long-stemmed blush-pink roses arranged in modern stacked gray cubes. An accompanying note to her said "My heart," with a red heart in place of the word.

"I woke up to all of these beautiful flowers on a Sunday," Kim says in the background as she shoots video of the stunning floral art pieces decorating a room in their neutral-hued home. She posted the clip to her Instagram Story the same day.

Kim also shared a few photos of the fall decor she and Kanye have in their house, and it's just as chic as the flowers: Dozens of tiny gray-green pumpkins can be seen piled up in corners of what appears to be the foyer.

Kanye's been gifting Kim with over-the-top floral arrangements for years. In May 2014, Kanye surprised Kim not with a bouquet of Mother's Day flowers like most husbands, but with a giant square of them. "I woke up to a wall of roses, hydrangeas and peonies!!! I have the best fiancé in the world! I love you so much baby!!!! #HappyMothersDay," Kim captioned a photo of her wall of blooms. Later that month, she and Kanye posed in front of even larger walls of flowers at their wedding in Italy.

A year later, Kanye filled Kim's hotel suite with an obscene number of white roses for Mother's Day 2015. "I got to my room in Brazil and my amazing thoughtful husband had the sweetest note with a couple thousand roses covering my entire suite for Mothers Day! I'm so sad I'm so far away on this day but happy we celebrated yesterday! I love you baby & North soooo much!!!" she captioned a photo of the blooms.

Kanye's latest generous gesture comes on the heels of a dramatic few weeks that reports claim caused Kim a lot of grief. On Sept. 17, the rapper and fashion designer announced that he was moving back to his hometown of Chicago and "never leaving again." Sources told The Sun that he never discussed this alleged move with Kim, who was not pleased with the idea. "She's never lived anywhere but L.A. and she's upset that Kanye is saying things like this publicly when they haven't even talked about moving. She's told him it's not happening," said an insider.

Then when Kanye performed as the musical guest on the Sept. 29 season opener of "Saturday Night Live," he delivered a pro-President Donald Trump rant when the show wrapped in which he claimed he was bullied backstage for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat (which cast member Pete Davidson denied on the following week's show), complained about liberal media, criticized Democrats a well as people who criticize Trump, and declared "you can't tell me what to do."

The next morning on Sept. 30, Kanye stirred up more controversy when he tweeted that he wanted to "abolish the 13th amendment," which put an end to slavery -- this after his comments a few months ago in which he claimed slavery was "a choice." Later, he walked back some of his comments and said he meant "the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended" and actually wanted to "amend the 13th amendment."

That same night on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim shared stories about three arguments she and Kanye got into in recent months. One was over his jealousy that she chose to give their 2-year old son, Saint, a bath rather than "hang out" with Kanye. Another was over Kanye's desire to control and curate her Instagram account with images of his choosing because "you don't understand, I see the vision!" And another detailed a tantrum he had about not liking the color of Band-Aids she gave to him.

Kanye -- who suffered a mental breakdown for which he was hospitalized in late 2016 -- also revealed some troubling news days before deleting his social media accounts. On Oct. 1, he told TMZ that he's stopped taking medication for his bipolar disorder. He also explained that he canceled the release of his next album, "Yandhi" -- which was supposed to come out the same night he appeared on "SNL" -- because he felt the need "to go to what is known as Africa -- I need to find out what it's really called… and just grab the soil and be and cook food" and record new music there.