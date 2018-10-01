Kim Kardashian West needed to vent.

On the Sept. 30 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the reality TV star and beauty mogul was left fuming while recounting how husband Kanye West -- who announced a few days ago that he's decided to change his name to "Ye" -- tries to control her Instagram account. Kim also detailed fights they had over Kanye's unhappiness that she chose to spend time with son Saint, 2, over him and the rapper's complaints over the color of a Band-Aid.

While talking to sister Kourtney Kardashian on the episode, The Sun reported, Kim explained that Kanye thinks he knows better than she does about how she should curate her Instagram page.

"He wanted to me post six Polaroids from that shoot that I posted -- those nude pictures. But I posted one from the beach. He wanted them to all match up and be all from the motel. That's what the f---ing fight was! I'm like, 'I like the beach one.' He's like, 'No, you don't understand, I see the vision!'" Kim lamented.

Kim wanted to promote her new perfume, but Kanye wasn't having it. "He's like, 'F--- your fragrance for one day. You need six motel ones. Why'd you post the beach one? You've got to delete the beach one,'" Kim continued. "I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't sit here and organize my Instagram with you. Who cares about this?' He's like, 'I care, trust me.'"

Kim ultimately conceded, "He's always right in the end, but I'm just like, it's my Instagram -- you can't tell me what to post. That's like, the one thing. No one will tell me what to post. I'm allowed to have an opinion."

Kim also vented to sister Khloe on the episode about two other arguments she and Kanye had -- one over Kanye's unhappiness that Kim chose to give son Saint a bath rather than hang out with him, and another over Kanye's unhappiness with which color bandage Kim gave him.

"Last night, I was just like not in the best mood and I was just like tired," Kim told Khloe, according to a clip posted on E!. "I got home and I was like, 'Hey,' and then I was like on my computer and then he was like, 'Hey, 'Babe, will you get off your computer, like I wanna talk, let's hang out.' And I was like, 'OK, will you give me 10 minutes? I'm on a deadline,' and I really was like, I have to get this done. And then Saint's saying, 'Mommy, Mommy, let's go take a bath.'

"I go, 'OK,' and I shut the computer and [Kanye's] like, 'You're gonna go take a bath with him, but I asked to hang out and talk and you wouldn't?'" Kim recalled, adding that she apologized to her husband.

Khloe was amused, joking, "Maybe just take a bath with Kanye and it will all be better."

But Kim had even more to get off her chest. "And then we had a fight because I wouldn't get him a Band-Aid. I said, 'Did you look in the proper place? There's a Band-Aid here.' He didn't like that one. So he wanted another one," she told Khloe. "So there was a Band-Aid there and I put it on him. He didn't like the color of the Band-Aid," she added, clearly frustrated.

"And so we went upstairs in the kids' room and I go, 'Oh look, North has Jesus Band-Aids -- put on a Jesus Band-Aid,'" Kim said she told her husband.

But he wanted one that was skin-colored and got mad at her. "So he was like, 'I've slaved around the world making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit and you let me go out wearing a Jesus Band-Aid!'" an incredulous Kim told her sister. "I'm like, so I'm running around to find three f---ing different color Band-Aids when I have three kids to look after?!"

Kim, who's also mom to daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 9 months, said she was annoyed and wished Kanye would have realized she was exhausted. "Like, go get your own Band-Aid!"