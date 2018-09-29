So long Kanye West!

Ahead of his scheduled "Saturday Night Live" appearance, the "Heartless" rapper announced on Twitter that he has changed his name to Ye.

"The being formally known as Kanye West," he tweeted. "I am YE."

Kanye, er, Ye, also changed his Twitter profile picture, and it's now blank.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The apparent name change could be linked to his upcoming album, Yandhi, which is releasing on Sept. 29. "Ye" is also the title of the album he released on June 1.

It's not known whether he will be introduced as Kanye West or Ye when he appears on "SNL" with host Adam Driver.

On Sept. 27, Ye shared an image from the "SNL" stage with Adam and "SNL" star Kenan Thompson. He simply captioned the shot "SNL."

Kanye recently raised eyebrows when he was pictured wearing a Donald Trump hat and a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt.

There is no love lost between POTUS and the former NFL quarterback. While a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Colin famously took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against unarmed black men. He has often spoke of his dislike for Trump. Trump, meanwhile, once referred to Colin as a "son of a b----" and called for NFL owners to fire players who kneeled during the national anthem.

Kanye has previously spoken of his "love" for Trump.