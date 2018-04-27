Kanye West wasn't always fawning over Donald Trump, even once calling him a thief.

Rex USA

Over the past week, the rapper has seemingly been the president's biggest cheerleader, referring to him as a "brother." He also revealed he had a Make America Great Again hat autographed by Trump.

That's how Kanye feels now, but it wasn't that way in 2010. In his track "So Appalled," Kanye goes after then-private citizen Trump, saying, "I'm so appalled, Spalding ball / Balding Donald Trump taking dollars from y'all."

The Blast pointed out that in 2012's "To The World," he also slammed then-presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.

"I'm just trying to protect my stacks/ Mitt Romney don't pay no tax/ Mitt Romney don't pay no tax," he rapped.

Kanye has repeatedly said on social media that he isn't a conservative or a liberal — he says he's a "free thinker" — but many feel that he is aligning himself with conservative thought.

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," he tweeted on April 25. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought." He later said, "My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."

The Blast reported that Kanye has also been texting consistently with former White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci.

Many in the hip hop community have criticized Kanye for his "love" of Trump, including John Legend and Snoop Dogg. Chance The Rapper, who supported Kanye earlier in the week, has distanced himself from Kanye, too.

Kanye's politically-inspired tweets continued on Aug. 27, as they had all week, but he continued to maintain that he isn't a member of a political party.

"I haven't done enough research on conservatives to call myself or be called one," he tweeted. "I'm just refusing to be enslaved by monolithic thought."