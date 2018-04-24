Fans were thrilled when Kanye West returned to Twitter on April 13 after a nearly year-long hiatus. Within a matter of days, he was not only promoting himself but sparking controversy as he shared philosophical musings in a slew of posts.

But now those tweets, along with his comments and behavior in private, have people close to the rapper and fashion designer, 40, growing concerned nearly a year and half after he was hospitalized amid a mental health crisis in November 2016.

The Blast reports that Kanye's advisors and others close to him are unsure what to do following a recent rant during a studio session.

"We are all worried about his current mental health," a source told The Blast.

According to someone who witnessed the studio episode, The Blast writes, "Kanye shouted to the entire room, including his team, that he didn't need a bunch of people with 'titles' around and that he would 'do it all myself,' referring to the handling of his career and brand. He was adamant that all Yeezy business would be 'handled in-house,' meaning by him only."

His declaration at the end of it all evoked the bombastic Kanye of old: "Yeezy is the new Apple," he allegedly told everyone.

He's also started trying to distance himself from the people closest to him -- that inner circle these days is made up of those who helped him recover in the wake his hospitalization and cancellation of his "Life of Pablo" tour -- and some of them are afraid his behavior could be indicative of another "episode," The Blast reports.

Kanye's barrage of tweets also have people who know him feeling concerned.

"Our sources say that Kanye's recent public comments aren't 'making a lot of sense' to his team, who first thought his downpour of tweets and faucet of thoughts were just PR for his upcoming album," The Blast writes, adding, "We're told his friends and advisors now believe he may be spiraling into a dark place."

His recent tweets have, like many of his rants from years ago, been making headlines. But not just because he shared plans to release a new album in June as well as a collaborative album with Kid Cudi the same month.

Kim Kardashian West's husband also announced that he's writing a philosophy book -- via his tweets. "When you first wake up don't hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It's better than any movie," he wrote on April 18. "You have the best ideas. Other people's opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. Base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can," he added before informing his fans, "Oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive."

He also whipped up controversy when he tweeted "I love the way Candace Owens thinks" on April 21. The conservative commentator is well-known for her far-right opinions and support for President Donald Trump.

Speaking of Trump, Kanye -- who famously met privately with the president-elect in 2016 and once declared that if he'd bothered to vote in the election, he'd have voted for Trump -- professed his "love" for the leader of the free world in a chat with Hot 97 host Ebro Darden.

On his "Ebro in the Morning" show on April 23, the radio host recounted his conversation with Kanye, Fox News reported (via Page Six), sharing that Kanye praised Candace for "challenging conventional black thought," said he'd "reached out to [President Barack] Obama for years and couldn't get anything done, but Trump gave me a meeting" and also told him, "I do love Donald Trump."