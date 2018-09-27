Kanye West is throwing his support behind both Donald Trump and Colin Kaepernick with one outfit.

On Thursday, the rapper was speaking at the The Fader offices and a social media photo shows him wearing Trump's "Make America Great Again" hat, but also wearing a sweatshirt with Colin's name spelled out across the chest.

There is no love lost between POTUS and the former NFL quarterback. While a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Colin famously took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against unarmed black men. He has often spoke of his dislike for Trump. Trump, meanwhile, once referred to Colin as a "son of a b----" and called for NFL owners to fire players who kneeled during the national anthem.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Kanye has previously spoken of his "love" for Trump.

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought," he tweeted in April.

TMZ pointed out that Kanye has voiced his support for Colin, too, as he applauded Nike for using the former NFL star for its anniversary advertising campaign.

"I stand for giving everyone a voice," Kanye said, per TMZ. "Adidas giving me a voice and Nike giving Colin voice on a big business level makes the world a more advanced place."