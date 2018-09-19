Kim Kardashian is 'upset' Kanye West said they're moving to Chicago, plus more news

Kanye West's Chicago move announcement was reportedly news to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West may want to check in with his wife before he starts packing his bags for Chicago. 'Ye recently told a Windy City crowd he was moving back to his hometown and "never leaving again" during an appearance there with Chance the Rapper. Sources tell The Sun, however, that the rapper had not discussed this alleged move with Kim Kardashian West and she is not pleased with the idea. "She's never lived anywhere but L.A., and she's upset that Kanye is saying things like this publicly when they haven't even talked about moving. She's told him it's not happening," said one insider, adding that they've "just spent millions" renovating their mansion in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles (via The Daily Mail). Kim reportedly finds the idea of moving again exhausting. "She knows Kanye loves Chicago and it makes him feel close to his roots, but there's no way she'd consider moving full time. Kim's whole life is in L.A. -- her family, her offices, her trainer, her stylists and her staff. About 25 people would have to move with her," the source said. She also doesn't want to give up seeing her mom and sisters on a daily basis or having the couple's children, North West, Saint West and Chicago West, spend time with their cousins regularly. Despite Kanye's claim he's "never leaving again," TMZ is reporting he plans to split time between Los Angeles and Chicago and that he's already found a place for the family to live. Whether that ever comes to fruition remains to be seen. The Chicago Tribune noted that Kanye's made a handful of promises in the past that he seems not to have kept. He recently tweeted that he was teaching a course at the Chicago Art Institute; the school soon announced it was "flattered" by Kanye's interest in teaching there but confirmed he is not currently a teacher there are "there are no plans" for him to become one in the future. He also tweeted he planned to open a "Yeezy office" in Chicago, that he was planning a "Chicago Comedy Jam" in October and would soon helm a project to "restore the Regal Theatre" there. There has been no indication those things are happening. What is clear, however, is that the charity he launched in his mother's name, Donda's House, recently severed ties with Kanye and changed its name.

