Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson get matching tattoos, plus more news

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson immortalize their love in ink

First comes love, then comes ... a pair of matching tattoos? That seems to be the case for Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, who showed off the same, tiny infinity symbol on their arms this past week. It takes some squinting, but Dakota's new ink is visible on her left elbow in photos from the Suspiria photocall at the Venice International Film Festival. Chris' tat appears on his right forearm in photos taken one day earlier at an event with surfing star Kelly Slater in Los Angeles. While the Daily Mail notes their chosen design usually represents "never-ending, limitless love," don't expect either Chris or Dakota to give up an explanation of their own; the two have largely kept their relationship under wraps since they were first spotted together last fall.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio and his 21-year-old girlfriend are talking marriage