Justin Bieber's new lake house -- or better yet, lake mansion -- has some seriously cool amenities to go along with the $5 million price tag.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The 24-year-old "Sorry" singer closed on the 101-acre property in Ontario, Canada on Monday, Aug. 20, according to TMZ.

Justin's new 9,000 square-foot home on Puslinch Lake is equipped with 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and a 3-car garage, not to mention a game room, movie theater and gym.

"This is Puslinch Lake in all of its grandeur," the brokerage company wrote on Instagram. "We are thrilled for our sellers and would like to congratulate the buyers, who now lay claim to one of Ontario's premier properties!"

But, this is where the house really reaches "MTV Cribs" status ...

Not only does Justin have a his own boathouse with private lake access, but he also scored an entire equestrian facility with stables and a race track that runs 5/8 of a mile long.

As if a single floor wasn't enough, Justin's home also comes with a 2-story wine cellar, obviously temperature controlled.

For good measure, he also has heated floors.

Justin has been all about renting his mega-mansions in the past. Back in February, he was shacked up in a West Hollywood bachelor pad for $55,000 a month, according to TMZ.

John Peters/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Now that he's engaged to Hailey Baldwin, we're not surprised that he decided to invest in a more permanent love nest.

On July 9, Justin took to Instagram to profess his love for the 21-year-old model.

"So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY," he gushed. "I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make ..."

He continued, "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Whether Justin and Hailey plan to live at the lake full-time or not, we'll just be over here waiting for our housewarming invitation.