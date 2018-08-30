Leonardo DiCaprio and 21-year-old model 'talking about getting engaged,' plus more celeb love life updates for late August 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late August 2018, starting with our favorite potentially reformed bachelor. According to one report, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are talking marriage. "They're very in love and serious," a source told Us Weekly of the duo, who were first linked in late 2017. "They've talked about getting engaged." The insider adds that the Oscar winner has "never loved a girl like this" before and is even "ready to have kids" with the 21-year-old model, who's 22 years his junior. "She loves having little kids around and wants to have kids with Leo … but she wants to get married to him first. She's very traditional in that way," the snitch said of Camila. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

