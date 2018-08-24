Jennifer Garner played an instrumental part in getting her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, to check into a rehab facility this week for the third time, but this is no indication that they will reconcile.

REX/Shutterstock

According to an Us Weekly report, Garner's assistance in staging an intervention for the actor and driving him to rehab (and getting him fast food on the way!) is only for the sake of their three children together, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

"Jen just wants to protect the kids. She does her best to shield them," a source told the magazine.

Garner, who was married to Affleck for 10 years before separating in 2015, has been open and honest with her children about their father's struggles.

"Jen told the kids that Ben is sick and needs help from a doctor," a source told E! News. "It's extremely sad and disappointing that this has happened again, but she will continue to be there for him and not turn her back. She feels like she can't do that to her kids and that she wants him to be in their lives."

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

And while the 46-year-old "Peppermint" actress does not agree with a lot of Affleck's other decisions, she stays out of it.

"She wants the best situation for [her kids] with their dad," Us Weekly's source explained, but "other than his sobriety issues, she's not going to involve herself."

The former couple filed for divorce in 2016 but it has yet to be finalized. Earlier this month, The Blast reported that the stars had been advised by the L.A. Superior Court that the reason their case was not completed was because the final judgement had not been filed and entered. The court went on to say, in documents obtained by the outlet, "If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution."