Although Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande only dated for a short time before they got engaged, he thought long and hard about the proposal.

"I didn't want to do something corny," he told Variety in a new cover story.

In his eyes, less was more.

"We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, 'Will you marry me?' It was really dope," he said. "I'm still convinced she's blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she's going to be like, 'What the [heck] is this thing doing around?' For right now, it's rocking."

The couple started dating in May, but they actually met several years before that when the singer was on "SNL," where Pete is a cast member.

"I was obviously ogling and trying not to be creepy," he says.

Now, in the midst of bliss, he says of his fiance, "I never thought I'd meet anyone like her. I can't even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry… I feel like I'm living in a fantasyland."

The couple has been fairly inseparable since their engagement. On Monday night, the duo was pictured together snagging pizza in Brooklyn at L&B Spumoni Gardens. The couple has a history with the restaurant — They ate there back in July, during one of their first few dates.

Like Pete, Ariana can't stop gushing about her man. While chatting with "Good Morning America," she said, "He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day. I'm very grateful for him. Life is beautiful."

"It's just like a feeling, you know?" she added. "That's so cheesy. People are always like, 'When you know you know,' and you're like, 'Yeah, okay, whatever.'"