Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly going younger when it comes to his love life, but one thing still remains the same: She's a model.

The Daily Mail speculates that the Oscar-winning actor could be dating 20-year-old Camila Morrone after he was spotted leaving her Los Angeles home on Dec. 16.

Leo, 43, has had a long line of women he's dated over the years, and the majority of them are models.

The young model is currently featured on the cover of Act 1 magazine alongside Presley Gerber and Miles McMillan. The cover, shot by Sebastian Faena, is inspired by Eva Perón.

"[Eva] is not my generation, but I'm Argentinian and she's obviously such a big inspiration to Argentinians," Camila told The Daily. "I love doing things that are in relation to my home, and that's why every time I work with Sebastian it's just fun because we get to share that piece of home together. I like being the only girl with this group - I get more attention!"

As expected, Leo isn't seen on her social media page.

In addition to her modeling, Camila is also an aspiring actress and even has a film at the Sundance Film Festival this year called "Never Goin' Back," which is directed by Augustine Frizzell.

"Earlier this year, I made the decision to quit what I was doing, move back home, and commit myself to acting full time. It was the most vulnerable and terrified I've ever felt, the biggest risk I've taken," Camila said on Instagram. "Like everyone, I get in my head & doubt myself at times, but it's moments like these, when your work pays off, that it suddenly all feels worth it. For the first time, I'm excited to wake up and work because I found that thing that inspires me. Life has a funny way of working itself out. So thank you Augustine, thank you @maiamitchell for being my friend and my incredible costar, and thank you to everyone involved in this journey for trusting me with this role. Sundance- here we come!"

Hmmm, Leo has been known to frequent Sundance in the past, too.