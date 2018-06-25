Sofía Vergara's ex Nick Loeb isn't done fighting when it comes to the former couple's frozen embryos.

In fact, Nick has now allegedly moved to Louisiana to continue to the battle, according to his attorney.

Invision/AP

Last year, a Louisiana judge dismissed Nick's lawsuit to gain possession of the embryos, saying that the fertilized eggs were "citizens of California" and that the court had "no jurisdiction because the embryos were conceived in California." Further, the judge said Nick had no connection to Louisiana.

Nick, who Sofia dated for four years, claimed that he and his ex planned their life in Louisiana, but the court didn't believe him. Louisiana is known for favorable laws when it comes to the rights of unborn children, and the judge speculated at the time that that was why Nick filed the lawsuit there.

"My client … has triumphantly embarked on a historic path to succeed," Nick's lawyer, Mark Jay Heller told Page Six on June 25, adding that Nick "seeks full custody of their embryos." He even named them Emma and Isabella in legal papers.

Matt Baron/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

Nick has tried in vain to get possession of the embryos he and Sofia made on multiple occasions. In March, after his latest lawsuit, Sofia argued that Nick was attempting to file the lawsuit "under the guise of Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act, but she claims that doesn't apply to pre-embryos," The Blast said.

Sofia and Nick split up in 2014. When they split, they had two frozen embryos, but the terms of their arrangement required consent from both of them before they could be brought to term.

REX/Shutterstock

Nick's lawyer told Page Six that under Louisiana law, "Loeb alleges the embryos are living children and that he should be granted full custody because Vergara is violating her high duty of care and prudent administration owed to them by refusing to allow them to have the chance to be born."

He added, "Nick has no animosity toward [Vergara] but is passionate about bringing to life Isabella and Emma. This is why he facilitated a trust for them, and is vigorously and successfully litigating this matter."