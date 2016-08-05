We there yet? Hollywood's longest divorces

'Cause breaking up is hard to do! Divorce is never something anyone wants or expects to happen when they walk down the aisle, but sometimes things just don't work out. And sometimes hopes for a speedy divorce don't work out either. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at celebrity divorces that dragged on and on and on... starting with this one: The modern day gold standard for a drawn-out divorce has to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. After 25 years of marriage, Maria filed for divorce from the former Governator in 2011. Guess where they are today? Yep, they're inexplicably still married and showing no signs of finishing up their divorce! They both have significant others now; their kids are all adults, so there's no looming custody battle brewing; they worked out an agreement years ago to divide their property; and money isn't an issue. Yet for whatever reason, they're still married. Technically, they had their 30th wedding anniversary in April 2016. Uh, congrats? Keep reading to see more celebrities whose divorces haven't exactly blazed through the court system at lightning speed...

RELATED: Celebrity hair transformations of 2016