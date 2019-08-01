Stars who've dated members of political families

Model Karlie Kloss celebrates her 27th birthday on Aug. 3, 2019. In celebration of her special day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the celebs who've dated members of political families, starting with the former Victoria's Secret Angel. In 2012, Karlie started seeing businessman Joshua Kushner, the brother of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, White House adviser Jared Kushner (who's married to Ivanka Trump). The two tied the knot six years later in 2018. "It's been hard," Karlie told British Vogue of being related to the Republican Trumps. "But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life." Keep reading for more...

