Celebs who started dating thanks to social media

Just like regular people, celebrities find love on the internet too! From sliding into DMs to accepting Facebook friend requests, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the stars who've met their match on social media! First up is Mandy Moore, who has Instagram to thank for her marriage! She was a fan of now-hubby Taylor Goldsmith's band Dawes -- so much so that she shared a photo of their album on Instagram, and Taylor got word. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history," Mandy told People magazine. The couple wed in November 2018. Keep reading for more stars who found love in their DMs!

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019