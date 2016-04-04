Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and more famous couples who work together

Spouses working together is an impressive feat, and in Hollywood, perhaps, even more so. One of the cutest couples out there happens to be Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who you can see in the upcoming horror thriller "A Quiet Place" -- out April 6, 2018. Not only do the married couple star as the couple in the movie, but John directed the project himself! Keep reading to see the other stars who have great partnerships in both their personal and professional lives!

