Sofia Vergara is officially a married woman!

The "Modern Family" star wed "Magic Mike XXL" actor Joe Manganiello on Nov. 22 before about 400 guests, "Entertainment Tonight" confirms.

The wedding took place at The Breakers Palm Beach, a luxe 140-acre resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on the Atlantic Ocean.

Sofia, 43, stunned in a curve-hugging dress by Zuhair Murad, while Joe, 38, donned a tux by John Varvatos. Jeweler Lorraine Schwartz designed their wedding rings, "ET" reports.

The nuptials were attended by family, friends and Hollywood co-stars, including Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Reese Witherspoon, Anna Paquin and husband Stephen Moyer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita plus more of Sofia's "Modern Family" castmates. According to "ET," other celebs, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman and Roselyn Sanchez, were in attendance.

The ceremony followed a long fun-filled weekend full of festivities, which included a rehearsal dinner and after-party, where Joe serenaded his bride with a version of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine." Sofia, Joe and their guests shared many photos of the pre-wedding festivities on social media.

In September, Sofia spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about wedding plans and how difficult it was to whittle down the guest list.

"We're very excited. We'll kind of keep it a little private, but it's been kind of impossible because people have been very excited in my family. It's like 400 [people]," she said. "It was very hard [to cut down]. We said, '200 for you, 200 for me,' but my 200 is like family, so I couldn't invite many of my friends."

"The truth is that he gave me some of his [invites] because I was in trouble," Sofia added. "There were people from work that I needed to bring."

The couple got engaged in Hawaii over the 2014 Christmas holidays when Joe popped the question in Spanish, he later revealed, after six months of dating.

"He's great. Super handsome -- too handsome. I told him when I met him that he was too handsome. But now I'm very grateful that I did went out with him," Sofia has said of her groom. "I thought he was going to be too much work, because girls were throwing themselves at him. I'm like, 'Ay, no. Please, I want somebody normal.'"

Sofia's friends quickly became fans of Joe as well.

The actress' co-star Julie Bowen said the relationship was "sexy" and that Joe is "like a caveman" with his woman. "She's so strong, and so [used to] calling the shots all the time, and then you see them together and there's a part of her that kind of melts," Julie said. "It just warms your heart when you see that, because it's not all the time that you can tell that there's an aspect to this relationship that's very -- how shall we say? -- primal."

In lieu of wedding gifts, the couple requested guests make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.