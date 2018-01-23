Brielle Biermann is merely 20 years old, but she cashing in for, well, being Brielle Biermann.

A new report by The New York Post's Page Six said the reality TV star pulled in $10,000 per episode during season 6 of "Don't Be Tardy." The season ran 12 episodes, so Brielle made a total of $120,000.

That's good work, if you can get it!

Aside from a fat bank account, a lot is changing for Kim Zolciak's mini-me these days, as she's moving out of her parent's home and into a condo.

Kim revealed the family news on Instagram on Jan. 21 while posting a photo of a risqué art piece that she was buying for her daughter.

"It's getting real!! My baby @briellebiermann is moving out!," she wrote. "I saw these from @art_angels and I had to have them for her NEW condo!"

The next day, Brielle asked her 239,000 Twitter followers to help her with ideas for her new pad.

"Please help idk how i want to decorate my room in my condo i spend all night every night looking for ideas w no luck!! what should i do??," she wrote.

A post shared by Brielle Biermann (@briellebiermann) on Jan 16, 2018 at 3:58pm PST

She may not be on her own for long. In December, she told TooFab.com that she wants to live solo for six months, and them she and her baseball player beau, Michael Kopech, may share a place.

"Me and Michael have both agreed that it would be best for me to live on my own for six months to a year to gain some independence and figure out the world on my own," she said. "I don't ever want to have to depend on a man, so I want to learn to do things on my own and support myself before I go from living in my parents house to living with a man."

She added, "Michael's an athlete. He already has his career figured out, and he knows what he's doing. I'm only 20 years old. There's all this pressure on me to go to college or to get a job, and I don't think people really understand that I'm different."