There is a whole village of children in Africa walking around in some famous footwear after Kanye West divvied out his uber-popular shoes.

Stephen Wandera/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West posted a video to her Instagram Story that shows Kanye opening up multiple duffel bags, all of which were full of Yeezy shoes for the kids.

"Yeezy's for everyone," Kim can be heard saying in the background as a large group of singing Ugandan children look on. Further videos shows the children, in uniforms, dancing and walking around a grass field in their new shoes.

Kanye shared a few of the videos from the children's village to his Twitter page, as well.

Just a day prior, on Oct. 15, Kanye gifted Ugandan president, Yoweri K Museveni, with a pair of his shoes, which both he and Kim signed.

Best Image / BACKGRID

"I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa," Museveni tweeted afterward.

The president then gave both Kanye and Kim their own Ugandan names — Kanye was given the name "Kanyesigye," meaning "I trust," while Kim got "Kemigisha," which means "the one with blessings from God," according to the BBC.

Kimye arrived in Uganda last week. Earlier in the month, Kanye told TMZ that didn't finish his upcoming album, Yandhi, because he wants to record in Africa.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

"I didn't finish it," he said, adding that a recent trip to Chicago made him feel "this energy" and realized he needed "to go to what is known as Africa."