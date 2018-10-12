Taylor Swift finally gets political and more ICYMI news

Taylor Swift had remained silent about her political views throughout the course of her career, but that changed this week, and everyone was talking about it. The pop star -- who's registered to vote in Tennessee -- took to Instagram on Oct. 7 to reveal she'll be voting for the Democrats in the upcoming election because "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country." Her endorsement riled the right. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee tweeted, "So @taylorswift13 has every right to be political but it won't impact election unless we allow 13 yr old girls to vote." President Donald Trump told reporters, "Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25 percent less now, OK?" Others clearly weren't feeling the same way. In her post, Taylor urged her fans to register to vote on Vote.org. Well, after Taylor's post went up, the organization reported that nearly 65,000 people nationwide between the ages of 18 and 29 registered to vote. The site also reported that more than 40,000 people between the ages of 30 and 70+ registered during that time. To put that into context, Vote.org said 190,178 new voters registered nationwide in the entire month of September, while just 56,669 signed on in August.

